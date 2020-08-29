Saturday , August 29 2020
Lato Milk
Home / SPORTS / Ghana selected for CAF, UEFA pilot program
Covid-19 Image

Ghana selected for CAF, UEFA pilot program

The Independent August 29, 2020 SPORTS Leave a comment

CAF

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA |   Ghana has been selected for a pilot program by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to improve its domestic league, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced.

As part of the program, CAF & UEFA will be offering eight training modules on key topics related to the development of leagues and operational planning leading to best practices. It will also focus on the appropriate competitive model, valorization of football, financial sustainability, and the organization of league competitions.

The CAF & UEFA Assist League Development Program aims to support member associations to professionalize their leagues and club development by providing for the long-term development of football.

Rwanda is the other country on the continent selected alongside Ghana for the pilot program.

****

XINHUA

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved