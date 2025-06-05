Geopolitical Shift in Western Sahara: UK backs Morocco’s autonomy plan as the most credible solution

Rabat, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | The decades-long conflict over Western Sahara has entered a new phase of geopolitical realignment, with the United Kingdom formally endorsing Morocco’s autonomy plan—a move signaling growing international support for Rabat’s vision.

The UK’s decision, announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a visit to Morocco, is a notable departure from its previous neutrality and aligns Britain with key Western powers, including the U.S., France, Spain, and Germany, in backing Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed territory.

However, the shift has drawn sharp criticism from Algeria and the Polisario Front, the Sahrawi independence movement.

As Morocco secures more diplomatic victories, the question remains: will the continent unite behind an “African solution,” or will the Sahara dispute continue to fuel divisions?

Lammy’s declaration that Morocco’s autonomy proposal is the “most credible, viable and pragmatic basis” for resolving the conflict came alongside a major economic agreement tied to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Morocco will co- host with Spain and Portugal. The deal grants British firms priority access to infrastructure projects, including upgrades to Casablanca’s airport and health sector contracts.

“British businesses will be front of the queue to secure contracts to build Moroccan infrastructure,” Lammy said, framing the policy shift as both economically strategic and diplomatically pragmatic.

Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, hailed the move as a “historic moment” in the two nations’ 800-year relationship, calling it a “genuine pivot toward a definitive resolution.”

George Nkya, the Honorary Consul of Morocco, echoed this sentiment, stating: “International support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative grows with the UK and Kenya joining the U.S., France, Spain, and the majority endorsing it as the only viable solution. The conflict over the Sahara, artificially sustained, will come to an end.”

Algeria and the Polisario’s Rejection

Algeria, the primary backer of the Polisario Front, swiftly condemned the UK’s decision, calling it a “regrettable” endorsement of an outdated proposal.

Algeria’s Foreign Ministry argued that Morocco’s 2007 autonomy plan was never presented to the Sahrawi people for negotiation and fails to meet the UN’s principle of self-determination.

The Polisario, which controls parts of Western Sahara and maintains the self- proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), has long demanded an independence referendum—a promise enshrined in the 1991 UN ceasefire but never fulfilled. The African Union recognizes the SADR, but Morocco’s diplomatic offensive has eroded its support in recent years.

Africa’s Divided Stance

The conflict has long been a fault line in African politics. While Morocco has won over influential nations, including Kenya, Uganda has historically sided with the Polisario.

Yet Morocco’s lobbying has made inroads even within Africa. Over two dozen African states have opened consulates in Western Sahara, signaling de facto recognition of Moroccan sovereignty. The AU, once a stronghold of Polisario support, is now increasingly split.

The Case for an “African Solution”

Proponents of Morocco’s autonomy plan argue that it offers a realistic compromise in a conflict that has dragged on for nearly 50 years.

The proposal grants Western Sahara self-governance over local affairs while maintaining Moroccan control over defense and foreign policy. Rabat has invested heavily in the region, promoting economic development.