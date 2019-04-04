Gen. Jeje Odongo oversees Ssebulime investigation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Jeje Odongo will head a sub-committee investigating the murder of Ronald Ssebulime.

Ssebulime was gunned down by police officers in Mukono district on March 24th after the Information Communication and Technology-ICT State Minister; Idah Nantaba raised am alarm, fearing that he was trailing her.

Nantaba called Naggalama police claiming that Ssebulime had trailed her on a motorbike. Police swung in action and intercepted Ssebulime.

He was handcuffed and bundled on a patrol vehicle before he was pulled down and shot dead at close range.

Three police officers including Corporal David Ssali and Constables Ronald Baganza and Ronald Opira have since been linked to the murder. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the trio killed Ssebulime in cold blood.

Internal Affairs State Minister, Obiga Kania confirmed to parliament on Wednesday that Ssebulime was killed after being arrested by the officers. He says the ministry is treating the matter as murder.

Kania told parliament that plans are underway to establish a sub- chaired by Gen. Jeje Odongo to investigate whether Ssebulime indeed attempted to assassinate Nantaba and other issues regarding the matter.

He says the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Crime Intelligence (CID), has already set up a team of high level detectives to investigate the matter, adding that the officers have already taken statements from various witnesses.

However, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah stopped debate on Kania’s report until the investigations are concluded and a full report presented to the house.

