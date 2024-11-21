GAVI commended for enhancing immunization campaigns in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono district leaders have praised the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) programs for strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the celebration of 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at Katoogo Health Centre III at Nama Sub County on Monday under the theme ‘Reinventing the wheel to improve immunization services’, the Mukono District Health Officer, Dr Stephen Mulindwa noted that in areas of immunization and disease prevention, the partnership with GAVI Program has been very transformative.

Dr Mulindwa cited the procurement of refrigerated trucks and the 24-hour solar-powered vaccine storage facilities which ensure that even the most remote communities store potent vaccines.

“One of the Sub-Counties (Koome) in Mukono comprises 17 discrete islands. A total of 54 health facilities are carrying out vaccination. Out of these 38 are public. Your presence allows us to showcase how partnership and innovation have revolutionized health care delivery in Mukono district.” Dr. Mulindwa noted.

The Resident District Commissioner Fatumah Ndisaba Nabitaka noted that despite all the government efforts, some parents especially in villages are still resistant towards embracing immunization campaigns.

“Immunization is a child’s right to have good health and whichever parents deny them such a beautiful right will be arrested and prosecuted. The government provides vaccines which are tested and proved by all relevant authorities to have also sustained a healthy population.” Nabitaka noted.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine commended GAVI for supporting the immunization campaign, especially through providing an additional service of safe storage.

The GAVI Chief Executive Officer Dr Sania Nishtar applauded the government for achieving the highest rate of vaccination among the countries supported by GAVI.

She also applauded the country for rolling out the digital innovation of monitoring the immunization campaign saying the system is not common in many parts of the world.

The government established the electronic Community Health Information System (eCHIS) to track the zero dose among children and thereafter carry out targeted community outreaches.

In Mukono district, with support from UNICEF, two VHTs per village in 610 villages, were allocated a smartphone to support them in capturing data.

So far more than 200 health workers have been trained in digital health tools which have enabled the health department to capture data. During the first quarter of 2024/25, the district achieved 98.3 percent immunization coverage across all anti-gens.

In the entire district, Dr Atwine says the eCHIS program is working within 17 districts and the government is yet to enrol it in the rest of the districts.

Residents in Mukono are so grateful for the immunization campaigns saying they have helped them raise strong and healthy children.

Asuman Muhumuza, a resident says GAVI programs put a serious end to paralysis and other deformities among children caused by dangerous diseases such as diphtheria, polio, tetanus, tuberculosis, measles and whooping cough.

The former Mukono North County Member of Parliament, Ronald Kibuule asked the government to allocate sufficient wages for the district to address the challenge of limited staffing to relieve the workload burden on health workers.

Records at Mukono district health department indicate that the current staffing level is at 38 percent (Revised structure). A total of Shillings 8.1 billion was allocated for wage FY 2024/25 for staff in post. However, an additional Shillings 8 billion is required for the recruitment of key critical staff.

Kibuule also expressed concern of equipping the elevated facilities from HCIIIs to IV to meet standards of offering specialized care to communities.

******

URN