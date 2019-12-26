Garbage and rain take over Kampala on Christmas Day

URN took a walk around the city and observed the dirty streets initially filled with dust and littered with polythene bag “Kaveera”, and later pools of water.

Kampala streets were Wednesday free of the usual traffic as millions enjoyed the Christmas holiday. However, garbage seems to have replaced the Kampala dwellers in the town, and add to that rain later in the day and early Thursday, left a sorry sight.

In down town Kampala, there were piles of garbage consisting mainly of “Kaveera”. In some areas, the dust bins were filled beyond capacity.

Some traders said Nabugabo Updeal, a private company contracted by KCCA to collect garbage from the city has not been active for the last three days.

Kampala Capital City Authority that is mandated to keep the city clean seemed to have absconded as streets had no sign that they had been kept clean. Apart from garbage, in some areas sewage was also flowing from some buildings in the city causing an unpleasant smell.