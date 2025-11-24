G20 leaders announce plans to broaden Africa’s role in group

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA | TASS | In an joint declaration, adopted during the summit in Johannesburg, leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) said they were determined to increase the role of the African continent in the group and in global processes in general.

“We embrace the African Union as a full member of the G20 in its second year in the group, as we are gathered for the first time on African soil. Africa’s voice should continue to be amplified in the G20 and all other international fora,” the document reads.

On top of that, G20 leaders underscored the importance of broadening cooperation with the United Nations and other international and regional organizations. The declaration commends South Africa’s G20 Presidency for convening the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New York, on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September

The leaders also endorsed the decision to convene the first G20 Social Summit in Johannesburg, which “provided non-government stakeholders a unique opportunity to voice their views on fundamental issues of the international agenda.”

The participants also thanked South Africa for its presidency and reaffirmed their commitment to working together under the United States’ presidency in 2026. The next summits are to take place in the United Kingdom in 2027 and in the Republic of Korea in 2028.

The G20 Summit is taking place on November 22-23 in Johannesburg. At the initiative of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the joint declaration was adopted at the start of the meeting rather than at the end.