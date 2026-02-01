Funding cuts push Uganda’s refugee health system to brink of collapse

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Severe humanitarian funding cuts are pushing Uganda’s refugee health system to the brink of collapse, putting nearly two million refugees at risk of losing access to basic health and nutrition services, a relief agency has warned.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a statement on Monday that the funding shortfalls have forced the closure of essential health services across refugee settlements in the East African country.

The IRC reported that more than six disease outbreaks were recorded in refugee settlements across Uganda in 2025, while stock-outs of essential medicines and medical supplies reached up to 30 percent, severely undermining the capacity of health facilities.

“Acute malnutrition has risen from 5.4 percent to 7.8 percent across 12 of Uganda’s 14 refugee locations, putting thousands of children at heightened risk of illness, long-term developmental harm and death,” the agency warned.

The situation has been worsened by a continued influx of refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the statement said.

Elijah Okeyo, IRC Uganda country director, said that following last year’s funding cuts and with only 6 percent of the required funding secured for 2026, nearly two million refugees face the loss of basic health and nutrition services, risking further clinic closures, suspended programs, and preventable illness and deaths.

In August 2025, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that funding gaps are severely disrupting aid delivery and threaten to reverse years of progress.

The agency estimated that supporting one refugee in Uganda costs about 16 U.S. dollars per month in 2025, but current funding allows for assistance of only about 5 dollars per refugee per month. ■