Fugitive prisons officer Moses Anguyo arrested in DRC

Gulu, Uganda | URN | Fugitive Prison Warder Moses Anguyo who shot dead Deputy Officer in Charge Prisons and two other people in Kiboga Prison has been arrested from Aru Town (Congo) by security.

Anguyo has been on the run after committing the offence and his arrest comes three weeks after Prisons put a bounty of UGX 10 Million for his arrest.

Josephine Angucia the Police Spokesperson for West Nile confirmed the arrest of Anguyo and said he he was extradited to Arua and is currently being detained in the cells awaiting transfer to Kiboga.

“Police in Arua District (Vurra) together with prisons officers from Arua District and Headquarters have been coordinating this arrest, and had so far arrested 3 people, 2 were his brothers and a girl friend, who gave lead to this arrest..” Angucia said.

Angucia added that Anguyo is currently in the custody of West Nile Police.

“Effort to take the suspect to Kiboga district where he committed the offence are under way. Detailed update to follow soon.” Angucia further noted.