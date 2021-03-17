FUFA suspends three players for rules violations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has banned three Uganda Premier League players for four games for rules violation. They are Hilary Mukundane, the Captain Mbarara City FC and his teammate, Stephen Othieno and Vianney Sekajugo from Wakiso Giants FC.

The FUFA Disciplinary Committee Chaired by Deo Mutabazi opened disciplinary proceedings against Mukundane and Othieno for allegedly using threatening, harmful, offensive, rude and insulting comments against match officials during the Onduparaka FC Vs Mbarara City game played on March 9, 2021, at the Greenlight stadium Arua.

According to the Committee findings, although both players denied the offences, they expressed remorse in their defence prompting the disciplinary committee to suspend them for four Uganda Premier League games effective March 17, 2021.

The committee also opened disciplinary proceedings against Wakiso Giant’s, Vianney Sekajugo for making verbal offensive attacks towards match officials during the Kitara FC Vs Wakiso Giants match on March 10th, 2021 at Kavumba Recreation center.

The committee found the player guilty of the accusations and suspending him for four Uganda Premier League matches effective March 17, 2021. The Wakiso Giants Chief Executive Officer- CEO, Sula Kamoga said the club is yet to decide whether to appeal against the decision.

The development comes at a time when the league is going for the season break after completing the first 15 games of the first phase. However, Mbarara City FC will miss the services of its captain Hilary Mukundane and his teammate, Stephen Othieno during their encounter this evening with BUL FC at Kakyeka stadium.

