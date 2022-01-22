Saturday , January 22 2022
Fuel truck catches fire in Mbale, one dead

January 22, 2022

One person was reported dead and about seven injured following a fuel trucker accident at Mile six along Mbale-Tororo Road in Mbale City today after it knocked a boda-boda rider before losing control

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person died and four others were injured after a fuel truck caught fire in Mbale District.

The accident occurred at mile 6 along Mbale- Tororo Road on Friday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, a Boda Boda rider who was from Stabex Fuel Station entered the road over speeding. The driver of the trailer who was traveling from Kenya tried to avoid knocking the rider, but lost control, and overturned several times.

One person was burnt beyond recognition and four others were injured and rushed to Mbale hospital.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, said that the accident could have been avoided if the cyclist had not entered the road over-speeding.

A rescue team from the Uganda Police and the Red Cross rushed to the scene to put off the fire.

Traffic was also temporarily diverted traffic to other roads to avoid more casualties.

