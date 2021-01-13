Fuel, sand trucks banned from accessing Kampala during elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traffic police have banned fuel, sand and stone trucks from accessing Kampala city centre during voting and tallying of presidential votes.

Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP Norman Musinga, the Kampala metropolitan police commander said in a bid to ensure there is peace and uninterrupted traffic flow, all trucks ferrying sand, stones, fuel and garbage will not be allowed to access Kampala starting Wednesday night.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are slated for Thursday this week. According to SSP Musinga, tallying of presidential results includes Thursday, Friday and Saturday when the Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama is expected to declare the winner.

“I don’t want anybody to be surprised. There will be normal traffic flow along Kampala-Jinja highway. Fuel tankers will be prohibited from accessing city centre. There will be restricted movement of trucks loaded with sand, scrap, garbage, stones and all kind of explosives. Parking along the road is prohibited. Motor vehicles found abandoned by roadsides will be towed away at owner’s expense,” SSP Musinga said.

Musinga said Kyambogo tally centre will strictly be accessed by only accredited persons. Not everyone according to Musinga will access Kyambogo. Emergency vehicles which include fire brigade, ambulances, health teams will access Kyambogo via Banda.

Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Faridah Nampiima, who represented the new acting traffic director, CP Lawrence Niwabine said traffic police shall not allow indiscipline after the EC has declared the presidential election winner.

Nampiima said there is always excitement and carelessness after the winner has been declared. Police warned that all small vehicles on both major and access routes should not exceed 80 km per hour or else they will be impounded.

Drivers have also been urged to respect road diversions since some polling centres specially in urban areas are in the middle of the roads. Motorcycle riders have also been warned against carrying two passengers which is known as pillion riding.

Traffic police has warned people who will go to bars to celebrate victory of their candidates not to be tempted to drive as operations against drunk driving will be intensified. Also vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions have been stopped from ferrying passengers.

******

URN