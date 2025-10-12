From seeds to foods: FAO celebrates 80 years of fighting hunger

ROME, ITALY | Xinhua | The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Friday opened a global exhibition titled “From Seeds to Foods” in Rome, celebrating eight decades of international cooperation in fighting hunger and transforming agrifood systems.

Held in the Park of Porta Capena, across from FAO headquarters, the event marks the start of the Organization’s 80th anniversary celebrations.

In his opening remarks, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said every meal begins with something small: a seed, a seedling, a fingerling or genetic material which grows into the vast diversity of foods that nourish humanity.

“Food is not only about science or biology, it is about people — the farmers, fishers, herders, scientists, youth and women whose hands and minds make food possible every day,” he said.

The ceremony drew leaders and officials from around the world, including Lesotho’s King Letsie III, Indonesia’s Minister for National Development Planning Rachmat Pambudy, Rome’s Councilor for Agriculture, Environment and Waste Sabrina Alfonsi, and Italy’s Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome, Ambassador Bruno Archi.

King Letsie III called the exhibition a “unique platform” showcasing agricultural heritage and innovation. “The journey of food, from the tiniest seed to the meal on our tables, tells the story of human survival, resilience and creativity,” he said.

Indonesia’s Pambudy emphasized that “behind every grain of rice or piece of fruit are the hands of farmers who deserve respect and recognition for their hard work.”

Transforming Porta Capena Park into an open-air gallery, the exhibition guides visitors through regional and innovation pavilions highlighting both traditional farming practices and modern technologies, from replicas of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault to hydroponic greenhouses and agricultural drones. A wooden walkway made from reclaimed pinewood, designed to protect the roots of centuries-old trees, will remain in the park as a legacy to the City of Rome.

Speaking to Xinhua, Chikelu Mba, deputy director of FAO’s Plant Production and Protection Division, said the exhibition serves as both a reflection and a call to action.

“We aim to take stock of progress made in fighting food insecurity and malnutrition over the past 80 years, and to recognize that more work remains to be done,” he said.

Mba underscored the need for stronger global partnerships to make agricultural innovation accessible to all. “Everyone has a role to play — from governments and the private sector to civil society and academia. The solutions are available, but they must reach everyone if we are to truly leave no one behind,” he added.

He noted that FAO’s director-general has often highlighted China’s experience as a valuable model for other developing countries. “Just 40 years ago, China faced food insecurity and malnutrition,” Mba said. “Its success in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and hunger is a valid example that can be replicated through South-South and triangular cooperation.”

Running alongside the fifth World Food Forum and leading up to World Food Day 2025, “From Seeds to Foods” underscores FAO’s long-standing commitment to promoting “better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life,” Mba said.

“As we celebrate 80 years of FAO, we are reminded that every seed holds the promise of a better future,” Qu added. ■