From Kyotera to Kyadondo, ex-MP Wants to replace Kyagulanyi

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Kyotera county MP, Major Pius Mujuzi (rtd) has been nominated among the candidates seeking to replace National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) for Kyaddondo East parliamentary seat.

Mujuzi was MP for Kyotera County then in Rakai district for ten years until he was ousted by now state minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo in 2011 elections. Kyotera district now comprises Kyotera and Kakuuto counties, and the district woman MP is Robinah Ssentongo.

Mujuzi who is the official NRM candidate for Kyaddondo East says that he intends to use his experience as former MP and the connections he has in government to deliver services to the constituency which has lagged behind for over 15 years.

He has challenged his competitors to desist from hate campaign and give the people of this constituency an opportunity to chose the best candidate to represent them.

A total of 15 people picked nomination forms to contest for the position which currently has no incumbent.

********

URN