Fresh floods leave 200 homes submerged in Bundibugyo

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 200 houses have been submerged in Kisuba Sub County, Bundibugyo district, in another wave of flash floods that have ravaged the district. The floods followed a heavy downpour that pounded the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The floods have left the area devastated; crops gardens, houses were all destroyed, so it’s a tough time for both leaders and the community members,” Jailesi Bisimo, the chairperson of Butogo II village in Kisuba Sub County said

He added that families are sleeping in the cold, yet they cannot even travel because the roads have become nearly impassable. He adds that the area leaders are equally struggling to improvise shelter for the displaced families.

Geoffrey Musobozi, a resident of Butogo village said his house was totally submerged and all his property destroyed. He narrates that he abandoned the home and fled with his family to a distant relative at night after noticing that the waters were rising in his house.

Madina Nyakaisiki, a mother of 10 says she was not able to save any of her household properties when the heavy waters swept through her home.

The district chairperson Ronald Mutegeki says they are now documenting the affected persons to submit their particulars to the Office of the Prime Minister for support. He, however, appealed to people living in disaster-prone areas to relocate to safer places as rains continue to pound the district.

Last week, floods ravaged Busunga town council leaving a three-year-old dead and properties destroyed. In 2019 a total of 12 sub-counties were adversely affected by floods that left over 18 people dead and 1,152 households composing of 6,768 individuals affected.

********

URN