Fresh dairy urges customers to embrace its free home delivery solution this festive season

The Independent December 18, 2020

(L-R) Fresh Dairy Sales Manager, Maggie Kizza Sales Manager and Marketing Coordinator, Monica Kulabako, showcase some of the Fresh Dairy and Brookside products that can be ordered through Fresh Dairy’s home delivery solution this festive season.

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | Khisa Isaac |  Milk producer, Fresh Dairy, has advised its customers to utilize its boosted free home delivery services this festive season for the safe and quick delivery of both Fresh Dairy and Brookside milk products. 

The company executives says the recently expanded home delivery fleet that includes tricycle Tuk Tuk’s, mobile vans and a dedicated sales team  aims at enhancing customer experience.

Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy, Vincent Omoth said, ‘This festive season, we want to ensure that our consumers enjoy both Fresh Dairy and Brookside healthy and nutritious products conveniently at a click of just a phone call.

 Our home delivery solution is aimed at ensuring that consumers remain safe and healthy especially during this time of rising COVID-19 cases, while enjoying the greater convenience of safe product transportation using our door to door tricycle Tuk Tuks and mobile van delivery solution.”

Omoth said all the company’s products are available for the free home delivery services, and available to all customers in Kampala and Greater Kampala areas of Entebbe, Wakiso and Mukono districts. He said payments for all home delivery services can either be made via mobile money or cash.

He said a dedicated team of distributors and agents have equipped their entire motorbikes and van home delivery team with health and safety equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and social distancing skills to re-assure consumer safety.

