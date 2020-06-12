Fresh Dairy heightens ‘3 dairies a day’ campaign

Kampala, Uganda | Khisa Isaac | Milk processor, Fresh Dairy, has heightened its ‘3 Dairies A day’ campaign aimed at instilling a family culture of having 3 Fresh Dairy products a day as part of its effort to ensure that families maintain a healthy balanced diet.

Fresh Dairy Marketing Manager, Vincent Omoth, said the company is encouraging families to consume ‘3 Dairies A Day’ such as Fresh Dairy Yoghurt, Milk and Butter because a growing body of recent research suggests that consuming three servings of dairy foods a day keeps the body healthy.

“At Fresh Dairy, we produce dairy products but our business interest is the health and nutrition benefits for the end consumers,” he said.

“We (also) believe that good quality milk products are made from good quality milk… so we have invested in stringent milk testing procedures both upstream and downstream along the entire value chain to ensure that we use high quality milk in all our products.”

Fresh Dairy, a subsidiary of Kenya’s Brookside, is the producer of Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream.