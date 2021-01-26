Fred Nyanzi petitions court seeking vote recount in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Kampala Central MP candidate Fred Nyanzi has petitioned the Mengo Chief Magistrates Court seeking for a vote recount.

Nyanzi who was contesting on the National Unity Platform-NUP ticket was defeated by the incumbent and independent candidate Muhammad Nsereko who got 16,998 votes against Nyanzi’s 15,975.

National Resistance Movement’s Babu Cedric Ndilima got 10,746 votes and Forum for Democratic Change candidate Harold Kaija got 1,679 votes.

In the petition, Nyanzi states that the voting process and counting of the votes were marred by malpractices and irregularities committed by both the Electoral Commission officials and Nsereko’s agents.

He accuses some of the presiding officers of denying his agents access to voting areas. He singled different polling stations that include Summit View, Nakasero 1 and 2, Hoima Flats among others. He adds that the declaration forms were never signed by his agents because they had been blocked.

Nyanzi also accuses Nsereko and his agents for altering the declaration of result forms and destroying original copies of the forms among others. He further accuses Nsereko for conniving with presiding officers to alter and manipulate forms.

Some of the polling stations that Nyanzi seeks recounting include, Balikudembe Primary School, KCC Primary School polling stations, Seroma Parking Yard, All saints, Martin Road, Old Kampala SS, National Theatre, Nakivubo Road, Basajjabala Taxi Park, Kampala Library, Bombo Road among others.

Nyanzi’s lawyer George Musisi says due to malpractices and irregularities, his client was wrongfully denied his victory.

*****

URN