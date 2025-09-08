Frank Muthusi hailed at emotional memorial

Inaugural Thanksgiving Dinner Announced

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a poignant tribute that blended grief, gratitude, and inspiration, the advertising community gathered at Fireworks Advertising on Friday, September 5, 2025, to honour the late Frank Muthusi, a visionary leader, whose impact on Uganda’s creative industry continues to resonate.

The memorial service, attended by Fireworks Advertising staff, a few industry peers, and close friends, celebrated Muthusi’s legacy of mentorship, innovation, and humility.

During the event, the Frank Muthusi Foundation, which aims to perpetuate his contributions to youth development, leadership, and the creative arts announced the inaugural Thanksgiving dinner to be held on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Saladin Media Offices in Kampala, serving as a fundraiser where the Foundation’s Board will share detailed plans. All proceeds from the event will support the Foundation’s mission to bring Muthusi’s vision to life.

As the former Chairman of the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA) and Group CEO of Fireworks Advertising, Muthusi who passed away on August 19, 2024, was remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his profound influence on individuals and the sector as a whole.

The reigning UAA Chairman, Rommel Jasi emphasized that the Foundation would carry forward Muthusi’s passion, ensuring his spirit of progress and mentorship endures. “Frank is gone, but the legacy continues. He was a force and set the stage for a lot of work to be done and through this Foundation, we aim to continue his work which will impact not just our industry as a whole but the lives of many.”

Denise Kayiraba, Business Unit Head – PR at Brainchild Burson, who worked closely with Muthusi, shared heartfelt reflections on his philosophy. “Frank was enthusiastic about progress over perfection, encouraging staff to take consistent steps forward in courage and growth,” she said. “He believed in potential and oversaw legacy in the countless lives he shaped and professionals he mentored. He led with humility and service to others.” Her words painted a picture of a leader who prioritized people, fostering an environment where emerging talents could thrive without fear of failure.

The sermon, delivered by Pastor Henry Mugisha, Founder and Team Leader of Community Life, added a spiritual depth to the proceedings, drawing from 2 Timothy 4:6-8. Pastor Mugisha praised Fireworks Advertising for remembering Muthusi, noting, “Remembering others is great. People who forget are very dangerous. Fireworks is on the right track, it will continue thriving because of this act of remembrance.”

Pastor Mugisha offered profound insights on life and legacy, urging attendees to live meaningfully. “The best way to have a life worth living is to have a death worth dying. People should be able to make such statements. We can do small things that leave an impact on everyone’s life,” he said.

He posed reflective questions: “What Frank did was great, but what will you do to be remembered like Frank? How old you are is not determined by your birthday date or years, but by your death date, we need to celebrate and love one another.”

Paul Mwirigi Muriungi, a close friend and Managing Director at Capital One Group, recalled Muthusi’s personal passions: “Frank was a good human who was passionate about youth development, leadership, and sports.” Paul’s tribute highlighted Muthusi’s multifaceted life, from mentoring young professionals to supporting community initiatives, underscoring how his enthusiasm extended beyond the boardroom.

To access the dinner, a table of 6 will go for UGX 1,000,000 and individual tickets for UGX 150,000. RSVPs and payments are via MoMo to 0785708492.