France forms new government

The Independent October 13, 2025

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu

PARIS, FRANCE | TASS | French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has formed the country’s new government, the BFMTV television channel reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

Jean-Noel Barrot remaining as foreign minister will continue as foreign minister. Former labor minister Catherine Vautrin has been appointed minister of the armed forces. The interior ministry will be headed by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

Roland Lescure and Gerald Darmanin will continue as finance and justice ministers, respectively.

