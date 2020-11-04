FPU impounds illegal fishing boats, nets in Apac district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU has recovered about 200 illegal fishing boats and 113 fishing nets in operations covering eight landing sites on Lake Kwania in Apac district. A statement by the army issued on Tuesday says the operations were conducted between August and October 2020, just after the government lifted the suspension on fishing activities on Lake Kwania that started in 2017.

According to the statement, the operations covered Kayeyi, Wanycolo, Kwibale, Acoli inn, Kiga, Cunga, and Acuda and Cunga boys landing sites in Akokoro sub county. Peter Tibwaboas, the Commandant of the Fisheries Protection Unit in charge of Apac district says although the majority of the fishermen are complying with the standard operating procedures, there is another group that has totally failed to comply.

“We have realized that some fishermen are sneaking into the Lake with illegal fishing nets that cause loss to the government as immature fish meant to earn bigger revenue is left to rot on water surfaces,” he said in an interview. He says they also impounded some bicycles and motorcycles that were being used to ferry immature fish but the owners were pardoned.

He appealed to those still involved in illegal fishing practices to desist and comply with the standard regulations to protect the water resource. Col. James Nuwagaba, the Head of the Fisheries Protection Unit confirmed the development saying the operations are meant to give immature fish chance to grow and maintain fertility in Ugandan lakes.

He urged chairpersons across all landing sites in the country to always report fishermen using illegal fishing gears. “Report all fishermen using bad boats, nets and all illegal fishing materials to authorities so that together, we fight this vice and save our fishing industry,” Col. Nuwagaba said.

Wilfred Mega, the Apac District Fishery Officer observes that registered fishermen operating on landing sites in the district are reaping big. He called for intensified operations to stop illegal fishermen from sneaking into the lake because of their illegal practices.

In 2017, President, Yoweri Museveni announced a nationwide ban on fishing activities on Ugandan water bodies to replenish the dwindling fish stocks resulting from illegal practices.

It followed a huge drop in Uganda’s fish export earnings because of dwindling stock, which forced several fish processing plants to close.

