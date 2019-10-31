FOWODE wins award for championing gender and equity budgeting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) has been recognized for their role in advocating for Gender Responsive budgeting in Uganda.

They were Wednesday night announced winner of a prestigious award in the category of Civil Society Organisation with the most outstanding contribution towards Gender Responsive budgeting in Uganda by the Equal Opportunities Commission.

“Thank you Equal Opportunities Commission and United nations for providing the platform of our tireless efforts over the years towards Gender Responsive Budgeting. We thank all members of the FOWODE team, partners and friends who have in one way or another supported the vision since it’s birth,” said Munabi after receiving the award.

According to FOWODE, gender and equity budgeting is very critical because it addresses the needs of the marginalized to ensure sustainable inclusive growth. As a result, women and other marginalized groups will be able to step up and achieve much much more.

Since 1995, FOWODE has been a key player in the women’s movement and is part of a history that opened the way for thousands of Ugandan women to have a voice in the public arena. They have trained over 20,000 women to navigate the political landscape and to elevate the impact of their leadership contributing to an increase in legislation that reflects women’s and girls’ priorities.

