Four schools in Kabale fail to reopen

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four private schools in Kabale district failed to reopen on Monday following the nationwide resumption of studies.

They are Rose Ville Preparatory Nursery and Primary School, Green Hill High School, Kabale Community High school, all in the Southern Division, and Life Bridge Day and Boarding Primary School from the Northern division.

Our reporter visited Life Bridge Day and Boarding Primary School in Rwakaraba along Kabale-Kisoro road on Monday, and found part of the school turned into a bar.

None of the directors were available to talk to our reporter. At Roseville preparatory nursery and primary school in Kirigime, our reporter found the school premises being adjusted.

The Director Rev. David Rurihoona says that the school was partly being supported by a non-government organization he declined to reveal, which advised him to shut it down.

Rurihoona says that he is now rebranding the premises to focus on another project he is still discussing with the donors.

Moses Turyatemba, the Director of Kabale Community High school says that his school was operating on bank loans.

According to Turyatemba, he turned the school into rentals for Kabale university students after realizing that he wouldn’t service the loans, which had continued accumulating interest.

He explains that he also realized that even when the schools resume, he didn’t have the capacity to maintain the school and pay teachers and support staff.

