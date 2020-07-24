Four Radio Simba employees arrested for promoting sectarianism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four Radio Simba employees have been arrested. Known for their stage name Bizonto, the four were picked up from the Radio Simba offices in Bukoto early today on charges of sectarianism.

They include Julius Sserwanja also known as Kidomoole, Mbabaali Maliseeri (Uncle Luyuguumo) Sssaabakaaki Peter (Omuzinyuuzi) and Gold Ki Matono, also known as Opeto. Three of them are part of the station’s morning show, Binsanga Wano, which is packaged with satirical skits mainly about current affairs of the country. One of them, Sssaabakaaki Peter Kajabuzi (Omuzinyuuzi), works with the evening show-Mukulikeeyo.

However, the skit that led to their arrest is not part of the broadcast at Radio Simba, but one of the recorded comedy skits which is shared on various platforms including YouTube and Facebook. The comedians mockingly prayed for Uganda’s top leaders in a skit titled Who are our Leaders? The seven-minute skit which was uploaded on July 15, 2020, has attracted more than 11,000 views on YouTube alone.

Radio Simba News Editor Emma Okella explains;

In the skit, which starts with a musical, the group members list all persons who are holding key positions in the government, however, pointing out only those individuals from Western Uganda. They, for instance, point out that although the known Inspector General of Police is Martin Okoth Ochola, the actual police boss is Major-General Sabiiti Muzeeyi, who also hails from the west.

Section 41 of the Penal Code defines sectarianism as the practice of degrading or exposing to hatred or contempt or disaffection for anyone on the basis of religion, tribe, or ethnic or regional origin by utterance, printing, publication or performance any such act.

According to the penal code, whoever engages in such acts commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

The group is now detained at the police headquarters, Naguru, Kampala.

URN