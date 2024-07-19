Fort Portal university accredited to offer Bachelor Of Medicine program

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council for Higher Education- NCHE has accredited FINS Medical University to offer new courses of Bachelor of medicine, and Bachelor of Pharmacy.

According to a letter dated July 12th signed by Prof. Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director NCHE and sent to the Vice Chancellor of Fins Medical University, the council accredited the program during its 76th sitting under minute 607/76/2024.

The program was accredited for a period of eleven years with effect from the 2024/2025 academic year.

According to the letter, the university will be allowed to admit only 50 students per academic year for the program.

Victor Kalenzi, the Director FINS Medical University told this reporter that the accreditation of the program is a huge milestone to the institution in addressing the challenge of shortage of critical health professionals in the country.

He adds that the new program will benefit students from the Tooro sub-region to achieve their dreams without traveling long distances .

The Fort Portal based medical institution started in 2010 as a nurses and midwives training institution however in 2018, the institution was granted a university license and thereafter re-branded to Fins Medical University.

