Former street kid hosts over 200 former colleagues to a christmas treat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was partying and feasting for close to 200 street children at the residence of Geoffrey Mugisha, a former street child and founder of AMKA Foundation in Namungoona on Christmas day.

The street children were drawn from Makindye, Katwe, Wandegeya, Kisenyi and Natete among others.

Mugisha explains that he threw the feast for his former colleagues such that they can get a feel of how it is to be in the company of a family on a festive day.

He said he hopes the feast will inspire the street children to return home or find themselves a new home other than staying on the streets, which exposes them to ills like theft, immorality, rape and diseases.

In addition to food and drinks, the children were introduced to indoor sports and dance.

Speaking of the ills he faced as a street kid when he escaped his father’s wrath to roam around Kampala streets, Mugisha said this single action can really change a life and that he wanted to reward those that picked him up by offering help to others.

Without any funders and promises from well-wishers, Mugisha hopes to help a few children to return to school next year. He says already a well-wisher has offered him Shs500, 000 for this and says his aim is not to look for the best but to get them the basic.

Charles Kasumba, a well-wisher who graced the occasion, said having worked in an orphanage, he felt he needed to be part of those that restore a sense of belonging to the vulnerable and starving children.

He said when he was told about the party, he felt he had to contribute towards this noble event, adding that helping such people doesn’t require so much just as it doesn’t require a huge a financial investment or legal action to have them resettled in decent homes.

Mugisha says while people fear dealing with street children because of the stereotypes around them, they have won the children’s trust that’s why they honored the invite in such big numbers.

******

URN