Former street children in Gulu to benefit from UGX 678M vocational training project

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former street children in Gulu city are to benefit from a vocational skills training project worth 678 million shillings.

The 20 girls are being sheltered at Generation in Actions in Bardege-Layibi division in Gulu city, they are part of the over 200 street children being sheltered by different charity organisations in Gulu.

Christine Latigo, the country director for Generation in Actions says that the beneficiaries are girls aged between 8-15 years. They were picked from the streets of Gulu between March and May this year.

Latigo disclosed that the organisation last week signed a two years project with Umbrella of Hope Initiative for training the girls in making beads, shoes, crafts, reusable sanitary pads and tailoring.

She said that the girls will undergo several months of training in the life skills project and later supported economically to become self-reliant.

Allen Ayebazibwe, under the Umbrella of Hope Initiative says that the project seeks to support the vulnerable people within the community.

She explains that they are concerned about the plights of the former street children who will need to be resettled and later start up their own lives.

Ayebazibwe added that after the training, they will provide capital for the trainees and also help them with market identification and sourcing. She disclosed that Umbrella of Hope Initiative is also conducting similar pieces of training for female returnees, orphans, widows and child-headed families across Acholi sub region.

Jessica Anena, the Gulu district probation officer welcomes the assistance citing that it will be of most importance to help push the former street children in their lives outside the shelter.

Anena disclosed that the majority of the street children are victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and poverty from across Acholi sub region.

