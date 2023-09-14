Former SGA Security supervisor pleads guilty to murdering Bugiri Sheikh

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mugoya Biasaali, a former supervisor from SGA Security Company, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Bugiri Imam, Sheikh Masood Mutumba. Biasaali, who has now confessed to the murder for the second time, made this revelation during his appearance before the Makindye-based General Court Martial, presided over by Brigadier Freeman Robert Mugabe.

Biasaali faces joint charges with six others, including James Balidhusa, a Local Defense Unit officer, John Mary Jagenda, a Special Hire Driver residing in Lubowa, Wakiso district, Alex Mugoya alias Waiswa, a security guard from Bukedea district, Amos Kojja, Sulaiman Konta, Charles Mwandha, and Ashraf Mugoya, all residents of Lwemba village in Bugiri district. The incident occurred on February 14th, 2020, when Sheikh Mutumba was fatally shot at Lwemba trading center in Bugiri district.

During the latest court hearing, Biasaali, represented by his lawyer Captain Nsubuga Busagwa, expressed his intention to change his plea. He had initially been charged in 2020 before a court presided over by Lt. General Andrew Gutti. On the first occasion, he had denied the charges, and later in the same year, he had admitted to single-handedly killing Mutumba, citing vengeance as his motivation.

However, he did not provide details regarding the reasons for his vengeance against the Sheikh, simply stating that the deceased had caused him significant pain. On this basis, he could not be convicted as he had not confirmed the essential facts of the case surrounding the crime. While his co-accused still maintain their innocence, Biasaali’s plea took another surprising turn during the recent court session, where he pleaded guilty.

The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2023, to allow the prosecution to present the brief facts of the case before any conviction can be considered. In 2020, when the Army Prosecutor, Lt. Col. Raphael Mugisha, presented the brief facts to Biasaali, indicating that he had conspired with his co-accused to murder Sheikh Mutumba, Biasaali had asserted that he acted alone and denied any assistance.

During this testimony, Biasaali’s angry insistence on acting alone prompted the judge advocate Lt. Col. Richard Tucacungurwa to advise the military court panel that when someone disputes the facts of the case, the court should enter a plea of not guilty. The army prosecutor maintained that even though Biasaali claimed to have acted alone, the firearm used, with registration number UG POL 13283692, belonged to the Uganda police and not a private security firm.

URN