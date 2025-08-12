Former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut is dead

Tuesday , August 12 2025
The Independent August 12, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among has paid tribute to former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut who died in Kampala yesterday.

“On a sad note, I have received the painful news of the passing of the Honourable Mary Karoro Okurut. She served in various Cabinet portfolios, including Labour, General Duties, Security, Information, and National Guidance,” Among said on X.

“She was a long-serving Member of Parliament for Bushenyi District. Before her political career, she made significant contributions to academia in literature and communications, where her legacy continues to shine brightly.”

