Former IGP Cossy Odomel dead

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | John Cossy Odomel, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) is dead, according to Captain Mike Mukula, the National Resistance Movement Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the demise of our patriot and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) JOHN COSSY ODOMEL (RIP) who has just passes on… further details,” Mukula posted on his X handle formerly tweeter. Odomel served as IGP from 1992 to 1998. During his tenure, he was recognized for his efforts to professionalize the police force, making it more technocratic and efficient.

After retiring from the police force, Odomel ventured into politics. In 2001, he contested the Pallisa County parliamentary seat, receiving support from Movement heavyweights. However, he was unsuccessful in his bid. In September 2006, Odomel lost a petition challenging the election of Pallisa MP Louis Opange. The court dismissed his petition, stating that he failed to prove any of the grounds for the petition.

Odomel’s death comes a few days after the death of another former IGP, Okoth Ogola. In September 2024, Odomel’s wife, Mary Magdalene Odomel, passed away. Throughout his career, Odomel was known for his commitment to public service and his efforts to improve the Ugandan police force.

Developing story