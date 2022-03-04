Forensic analysis rules out police, UPDF guns in Kyengera shooting incident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A forensic analysis to identify which guns were used to kill a Kyengera mobile money agent Dezilanta Nabasiyre, has revealed that none of the five guns belonged to the police and army.

Nabasirye died in a morning scuffle at Kyengera town council, along Masaka road when Geoffrey Kitatta suspected to be mentally ill, picked a panga and blocked the road threatening to cut whoever moved near him.

Traffic was paralyzed for close to an hour as drivers, motorcyclists, and pedestrians feared getting close to Kitatta. At 9am, soldiers guarding a military officer coming from Masaka road approached Kitatta with the view of subduing him.

But Kitatta pounced on one of the soldiers and cut him three times prompting his colleagues to fire live bullets. It is alleged that one of the bullets fired by various armed people caused Nabasirye’s death.

Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) spokesperson says that the hunt is on for the security guard attached to Saracen who disappeared with his gun after the incident.

Twine explains that the postmortem found a core in Nabasirye’s body which they suspect could have come from the security guard’s weapon. Police say once the guard is apprehended, it would help to establish whether his gun killed Nabasirye or another yet-to-be-identified person was responsible.

“The postmortem indicated she did not die of natural causes. She died of external factors. We submitted the guns for forensics. But medical and forensic findings show that none of the five guns is connected to the items that were found in the body of the deceased,” Twine said.

Kitatta is still receiving treatment for the bullet wounds on the legs. The other people who were injured have since been discharged. The police are yet to arrest anyone in regard to Nabasirye’s demise since the guns so far examined are not connected to the incident.

“When the findings showed none of the guns was connected, we had to continue investigating and later on we learned that one of the guards from Saracen who was at the scene was missing with the gun. We probably think the moment we trace him, have him arrested, we will subject the gun to analysis. We are now looking for the guard,” Twine adds.

The available information indicates that the guard was holding a Semi-Automated Riffle- SAR which has a bullet similar to that of a Sub-Machine Gun (SGM). The guns examined include two SMGs and three pistols.

