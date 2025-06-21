FM: Iran will be ready to attack US military in Middle East

NEW YORK, Jthe United States | TASS | Tehran will be ready to deliver retaliatory strikes on the US military in the Middle East if Washington joins Israel’s military operation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News in an interview.

“When there is a war, both sides attack each other. That’s quite understandable, and self defense is a legitimate rights of every country,” he said when asked whether Iran would target the US military in the Middle East in case of an attack.

In his opinion, “what it needs is only a telephone call from Washington to Tel Aviv to stop everything.”

Earlier, Trump said the United States was ready to give Iran two weeks maximum to try to resolve the Iranian nuclear issues diplomatically and prevent US strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.

*****

SOURCE: TASS