DIGITAL: flydubai partners with Network to introduce a payment option in Kenya and Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has extended its partnership with Dubai- based carrier flydubai to introduce mobile money payments for its customers in Kenya and Uganda.

This move will facilitate seamless transactions for bookings and other airline-related services in the East African Region, enabling travellers to access more payment options beyond cards.

Customers travelling with flydubai will now be able to pay via Mpesa, Airtel Money, and MTN Mobile money when booking flights directly with flydubai online through flydubai.com and on the flydubai mobile app.

The integration is aimed at providing passengers with a seamless and secure payment experience, all the while catering to the increased preference for digital payment solutions in the markets. The carrier will introduce the payment option to more markets in Africa in the future, including Tanzania.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Network International and reaffirm our longstanding commitment to investing in the latest technologies and innovative solutions.”

He added: “Since launching our operations to Entebbe in 2014 and Mombasa in 2024, we have seen growing demand from these markets, reinforcing the need for more accessible and seamless payment solutions for our customers. Through this partnership, we look forward to continuing to provide an enhanced travel experience for our customers, both on the ground and in the air.”

Judy Waruiru, Regional Managing Director for East Africa Acquiring at Network, added, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer experience. With East Africa being a leader in mobile money adoption, integrating this payment option into an international airline underscores the power that strategic collaborations have in advancing localized digital payments.

Network International provides a full suite of technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive range of value-added services. It currently serves 50 countries across the MEA region, including more than 40 African markets.

flydubai has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South- East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia. The carrier is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.