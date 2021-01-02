Floods submerge houses at Rweshama landing site

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50 houses have been submerged in Rweshama landing site on Lake Edward, Rukungiri district. This is after the overflowing of rivers Nchweera and Ntungwa in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Isaac Tinyinekabi, the Bwambara sub-county councillor representing Rweshama parish attributed the overflow of the two rivers to heavy rains that have been pounding the area.

Tinyinekabi says that sanitation at the landing site is appalling after floods submerged more than 30 latrines.

Henry Chance, the Vice-Chairperson of Rweshama Fishmongers Association says that the floods have affected businesses at the landing site.

Enock Kasibayo, a retail shop owner at the landing site says that floods have submerged in his shop destroying a refrigerator, furniture and other merchandise.

Kasibayo is also unhappy that despite the persisting floods, the district authorities are collecting dues from the traders.

Andrew Kateebire, Rukungiri LCV Chairperson says that there is no immediate solution to the floods in the area. He says that the district will have to first talk to Uganda Wildlife Authority which controls the two rivers to forge a way forward on how they can control the overflow of waters.

********

URN