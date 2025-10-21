FLI and Austria partner to boost CSO leadership and accountability

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Fidelis Leadership Institute (FLI), based on Kanjokya Street in Kampala, has signed a partnership agreement with the Austrian Embassy/Development Cooperation to deliver governance and accountability training for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Uganda. The agreement was signed on October 17, 2025.

The two-day training, themed "Strengthening CSOs through Governance and Accountability under Ugandan Law," is scheduled for October 23–24, 2025, at the Fairway Hotel in Kampala.

It will bring together up to 50 CSO leaders and provide practical tools to strengthen governance structures, fulfill directors’ responsibilities, and ensure transparency and accountability within Uganda’s legal and regulatory frameworks, including the Non-Governmental Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2024, and the Companies Act, 2012.

The program will include interactive workshops, case studies, and networking sessions, enabling participants to develop tailored governance and accountability action plans.

This partnership reflects Austria’s commitment to supporting good governance, civil society capacity-building, rule of law, gender equality, and inclusive development in Uganda.

Founded in 2019, the Fidelis Leadership Institute is a faith-inspired Kampala-based organization dedicated to transformative leadership. FLI has trained hundreds of leaders across Africa through initiatives such as the F.A.T. Leadership Fellowship, focusing on ethical, accountable, and effective leadership.

Katja Kerschbaumer, Head of the Austrian Embassy and Development Cooperation Office in Uganda, said “This agreement highlights our dedication to empowering Uganda’s civil society through governance and accountability training. By partnering with Fidelis Leadership Institute, we are equipping CSO leaders with the skills to lead with integrity and navigate Uganda’s legal framework, ensuring their advocacy remains impactful and sustainable.”

Pheona Nabasa Wall, Executive Director of Fidelis Leadership Institute, added: “At FLI, we believe governance and accountability form the foundation of effective civil society work. This collaboration with the Austrian Embassy will empower CSO leaders to operate with transparency and resilience, driving transformative change. We are honored to lead this initiative at the Fairway Hotel.”

The training will be inclusive and participatory, featuring expert facilitators from Ugandan legal networks, the National Bureau for NGOs, and governance specialists. Participants from diverse sectors, including gender rights, environmental justice, and indigenous advocacy, are encouraged to attend, with priority given to leaders from underserved regions.