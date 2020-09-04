Five police officers charged for siphoning fuel in Nwoya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aswa river region police has arrested and charged five of its officers attached to Integrated Highway Outpost in Nwoya district for discreditable conduct.

They include No 31093 Sergeant Brian Okello Sadik; No 56398 Corporal Caesar Dragudu, No 37359 Constable Albert Oven, No 50449 Constable Christopher Ocen, No 52819 Constable Anthony Adirondack.

They are all being detained at Nwoya central police station pending disciplinary trial. Their arrest follows a video clip that went viral on social media in which the officers were captured illegally siphoning fuel into their plastic containers from a fuel tanker that had overturned along Karuma-Pakwach highway on August 29th.

The accident that involved a fuel tank lorry registration number CGO 1296AA-06/CGO 1297AA-06 transporting petrol from Eldoret in Kenya through Uganda en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, happened at Wipolo village around Agung trading centre in Anaka sub-county.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network-URN in an interview on Friday that the fuel truck was carrying 39,000 litres of petroleum. Upon reaching the venue to cordon it from public, the officers resorted to siphoning fuel for personal gain.

According to Okema, police management has condemned the act of the regrettable acts of the officers and assured the public of due punishment against the culprits.

URN