Fire guts Hoima Kontiki hotel

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted Hotel Kontiki in Hoima city. The hotel which is found along Hoima-Kampala road in Hoima East division went up in flames at around 12:30 am.

The fire is said to have started from the hotel roof. Investigations are still ongoing by officers from the Police Fire Prevention & Rescue Services Directorate to establish the cause of the fire.

The fire completely razed down the restaurant and bar.

Grace Kojo, the proprietor of Hotel Kontiki told Uganda Radio Network that the hotel went up in flames shortly after power returned.

“We tried to put off the fire using extinguishers in vain and decided to alert police,” said Kojo.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson said that it took officers from the Police Fire Prevention & Rescue Services Directorate three hours to put out the fire.

He however says that it was too late for the team to save the property from the house but managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas of the hotel.

“We could have saved property inside the house from getting destroyed completely if we were alerted in time but the Hotel management alerted us late,” said Hakiza.

He says police have launched investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

