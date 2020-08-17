FINA announces 2021 swimming World Cup calender

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | FINA, world swimming governing body, announced the FINA swimming world 2021 calendar, which will include six legs from September to October 2021 across Asia, the Middle-East and Europe.

According to a FINA news release on Monday, the first cluster of the 2021 season will be contested in Singapore and Jinan, China in September with final dates to be confirmed soon.

The circuit will then move on to the second cluster in Berlin, Germany and Budapest, Hungary, on October 1-3 and October 7-9 respectively.

The third and final cluster will be staged in Doha, Qatar from October 21-23 and finally in Kazan, Russia from October 28-30.

All the stops of the 2021 World Cup will be competed in a 25m-pool and are qualifying events for the postponed FINA World Swimming Championships 25m to be held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, from December 13-18, 2021.

XINHUA