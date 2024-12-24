Festive Food Cravings: Scientists advise on right portion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Christians all over the world prepare to celebrate Christmas tomorrow, scientists have urged them to be cautious with their amount of food intake, warning them also against the danger of food poisoning and toxicity.

Dr Precious Tukamushaba, a nutritionist, told URN that people tend to start up unhealthy eating patterns during festivities whereby they take food high in calories and in high portions which is a danger to their health.

Tukamushaba says the festive season comes with excitement pushing people to try out things like processed spices, which if not watched leads to toxicity causing discomfort such as heartburn and worsening stomach ulcers. She says that the festive season could make people develop habits that may worsen the already growing danger of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

She warns people to use cooking oil in moderation saying that most of the food such as meat, already has enough fat and can be eaten without adding oil.

On his part, Prof Robert Kalyesubula, a nephrologist based at Mulago National Referral Hospital, encourages people to eat healthy and use the holidays to develop good habits by for instance ensuring that they exercise for at least thirty minutes every day.

He also encourages more water intake than alcohol and fizzy drinks.

The scientists delivered their message just after Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng released a Christmas advisory urging the public to stay to practice proper hand hygiene and stay away from dead animals.

She urged caution when shopping. She said eating meat from dead animals exposes people to diseases that can become epidemics.

A similar message of caution, was posted online by the Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA)

URN