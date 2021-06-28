Fear in Kitgum as crocodiles invade community valley dam

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Anxiety has gripped residents of the four villages of Manwoko North, Manwoko South, Gang-Lela and Addis-Ababa in Labongo Amida sub county, Kitgum district following an invasion of crocodiles in their community valley dam.

The Labongo Amida sub county LCIII chairperson Geoffrey Komakech Alulu confirms the invasion of the crocodiles which has raised concerns since it could be extremely dangerous and could occasion fatal attacks on residents who always access the water source.

The Akworo community valley dam has since its establishment in the early 50’s, and subsequent rehabilitation in the mid-2000’s been used by the community members for livestock farming, fish farming and irrigation purposes.

Alulu says the presence of the reptile has jeopardized the general welfare, tranquility and livelihood of the local community members living close to the dam who allege that after preying on their fish, the reptiles could go ahead to injure or devour their livestock and poultry.

The area LC I chairperson Denis Ongom says local residents have on several occasions seen the reptiles in the morning and evening hours on the banks of the community valley dam basking in the sun for hours before going back into the dam.

According to Ongom, a reptile is reported to have chased a local resident who was passing by on Sunday evening and it could be dangerous to children who graze cattle around the dam. Other people who access the dam to fetch water are also in danger.

Ongom says that despite their repeated pleas to the district authorities over the crocodiles presence, nothing has been done to address the problem and the residents are contemplating on mobilizing themselves to hunt and kill the crocodiles.

The Kidepo Valley National Park conservation manger Samuel Amanya acknowledges receiving the reports of the invasion by the reptiles saying a team of officials from the Uganda Wildlife Authority have been dispatched to ascertain their presence and relocate them to a gazetted location.

Amanya however warned local residents against confronting the reptile since they could be lethal once attacked.

