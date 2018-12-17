FDC urges religious leaders to preach against bad governance during Xmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has said religious leaders should not shy from preaching about critical issues of governance during Christmas festival summons.

Harold Kaija, the party deputy secretary general told journalists during a weekly party press conference at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Monday that Christmas is coming at a critical time when “the economy is not doing well and Ugandans are getting poorer.”

Kaija said even if many of the clerics are being chauffeured in cars donated to them by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, they should raise to the occasion to preach against bad governance and show Ugandans the way out of it.

He referred to numerous clerics around the world such as Martin Luther King, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Fr. Gaetano Banyenda among other who in the past preached and led congregations in preaching against bad governance.

He warned that politicians, who he blamed for causing suffering of Ugandans, will be moving around with bags full of money during Christmas season yet he said, many Ugandans are badly off.

He further criticized government for not containing the continued murder of Ugandans. Last week, Dr Ibra Gwaluka the former treasurer of Uganda Medical Association (UMA) was murdered on Friday in Mayuge district. Kaija argued that government has been and continues to use a wrong prescription when it comes to curbing murders.

He said, the cameras installed in Kampala will not reach Busoga or Karamoja to help in arrest of criminals.

“The methods that government is deploying aren’t working,” Kaija argued, “because of prescription of a disease they don’t know.”

“We told Mr Museveni and his government that the methods they are using seems not to be working and we told them that you cannot have solutions for a problem you don’t understand.

URN