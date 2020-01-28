FDC tasks Ochola to explain police brutality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party has tasked the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to intervene on the escalating cases of police brutality and explain claims that Nalufenya police station has once again turned into a torture chamber.

The FDC Deputy Spokesperson, John Kikonyogo, says the acts of police brutally don’t only violate the rights of Ugandans but taint image of the police force.

In 2018, Ochola closed Nalufenya detention police facility that had turned into a torture chamber during the reign of his predecessor, Gen. Kale Kayihura.

However, two days ago Besigye’s aide Ronald Muhinda took to his facebook page accusing police of torturing them at Nalufenya following their arrest with Dr. Kiiza Besigye during the FDC 15 year anniversary event in Jinja.

“I had decided to let the torture incidence pass but i feel very bad that the Jinja DPC Mr. Hasunira personally injured my eye when he repeatedly knocked some of my nerves in an attempt to extract a confession from me,” said Muhinda.

There were also allegations that Dr. Besigye was also tortured alongside other FDC supporters. Kikonyogo says Ochola needs to come out clearly on the issue of police brutality.

Kikonyogo says that the FDC has also instructed its legal team to investigate and open a court case against the officer who was captured on camera brutalizing Okeng.

This isn’t the first time FDC is threatening to drag individual police officers to court for brutality.

Last year, FDC threatened to drag Rashid Agero who was also captured on camera brutalising Dr. Besigye when police intercepted him in Kireka on his way to Najjanankumbi for the FDC conference.

Kikonyogo says their legal team is handling the case and this shall be added to the list of activities for the team.

Police has however dismissed allegations of torture at Nalufenya station. Police spokesperson, Fed Enanga told journalists on Monday that Nalufenya is just like any other police station and not a torture chamber.

URN