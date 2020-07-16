Farmers in Bunyangabu stuck with bananas as prices drop

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Bunyangabu district are stuck with bananas following a reduction in the prices.

The price reduction is attributed to increased production and the covid-19 lockdown which affected the movement of traders to purchase bananas from the farmers.

A bunch of bananas which was sold at 20,000 shillings three months now costs 5,000 shillings.

Peter Tinkasimire a farmer in Kibito town council says that that the farm gate price has dropped because of the bumper harvest across the region triggered by the constant rainy season.

He also says that the early closure of hotels and restaurants due to the curfew has scaled down the demand.

Edward Rujumba a trader from Kasunganyanja trading centre, Rwimi sub county says the availability of other foods items like sweet potatoes has forced banana traders to cut prices to attract customers who would switch to other foods.

Hellen Kabaswara, a resident of Nyakigumba, Kisomoro sub county says that the fall in prices has negatively impacted her business returns. Kabaswara explains that she invested 300,000 shillings in her business in December but its value today stands at less than 100,000 shillings.

Moses Kugizibwe a middle man in Rwimi town council says the fall in prices has equally affected their businesses. He says there is little demand for bananas from traders in Kampala.

Gerald Mwebembezi, the Bunyangabu district commercial officer attributes the fall in prices to the COVID-19 lockdown. He says that following the ban on transport, many traders from Kampala could not travel to purchase the bananas from the farmers.

Mwebembezi says the district is trying to organize farmers into groups so that they can acquire government loans to buy trucks that can help transport their produce.

URN