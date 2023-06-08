Family of former LRA Commander Vincent Otti seeks Govt support

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of Vincent Otti, a former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), is requesting the government to award him a heroic medal for his role in pacifying peace in Northern Uganda. They believe Otti was instrumental in initiating the peace process and constituting peace delegates, which ultimately led to the return of peace in the region.

The family claims that Otti, who was the second in command of the LRA, pressured LRA leader Joseph Kony to embrace peace talks, defied orders on abductions and torture, and frequently disagreed with Kony. Otti was killed in July 2007.

Leonard Komakech, Otti’s surviving son and eldest child, stated on behalf of the family that his father deserves recognition for his tireless efforts in achieving peace and ending hostilities between the government and LRA. Komakech also appealed for government support and job placements for Otti’s family, highlighting their current state of abject poverty.

According to Komakech, Otti would communicate with him via a walkie-talkie, informing him about his peace advocacy efforts in the bush and the challenges he faced. During the peace process, Otti was responsible for communication between the LRA and government delegates, serving as the gateway to the LRA hideouts.

Komakech denies reports that Otti masterminded the Attiak Massacre Attack of 1995, asserting that his father loved the people of Attiak, his hometown, and would never engage in such actions.

Evelyne Amony, a former child soldier and former wife of LRA Commander Joseph Kony, supports Otti’s nomination for a peace award. Amony, who was a key member of the LRA peace delegation, recalls Otti’s efforts to help children, campaign against torture, and his fallout with Kony over orders for continued abductions.

She also mentioned Otti’s assistance in facilitating escapes from the bush. Amony emphasizes the need to support families of LRA commanders, former abductees, and children born in LRA captivity, as they continue to struggle and live in isolation even after peace has been restored.

Stephen Odong Latek, the Resident District Commissioner of Amuru, advises the families to submit a written request outlining their appeals so that they can be addressed by the appropriate authorities. Vincent Otti is survived by his two children, Leonard Komakech and Gladys Laker, who currently live in the slums of Gulu City and receive support from well-wishers.

Their mother, Florence Lamwaka, passed away in 1998 due to illness. It’s worth noting that Vincent Otti, like other top LRA commanders, has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Northern Uganda.

