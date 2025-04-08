Family demands justice after SFC Soldier dies in military custody

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of Martine Obol, a private under the elite Special Forces Command (SFC), is demanding justice following his mysterious death while in the custody of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). They allege that Obol, 26, was brutally assaulted by fellow soldiers, denied timely medical attention, and ultimately succumbed to injuries sustained while in detention.

Obol, service number RA/248019, died on December 31, 2024, at around 2 p.m. at Mulago National Referral Hospital while still under military custody. His family insists that no one has been held accountable. According to William Ochola, Obol’s uncle and guardian, who raised him from childhood, the soldier had returned home to Pader District in good health to celebrate Christmas in December 2024. However, shortly after returning to his duty station, the family was informed that Obol had been arrested under unclear circumstances.

He was buried on Thursday, March 3, 2025, at his uncle’s home in Bajere Village, Pakeyo Parish, Ajan Sub-county, Pader District. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Aber, and their two-year-old daughter.

Reports suggest that on or around December 23, 2024, Obol, while on duty, accompanied a colleague to a bank to send money home. He reportedly consumed a small amount of alcohol and, upon returning to the barracks, clashed with fellow soldiers after allegedly appearing drunk. That night, he was allegedly attacked while resting in his quarters.

The family claims Obol told them that he was severely beaten, sustaining injuries to his arms and neck, with one of the attackers allegedly kneeling on his neck. On Christmas Day, he failed to report for duty due to intense pain and was subsequently arrested. Ironically, the same colleagues who allegedly assaulted him accused him of attempting to shoot them — a charge Obol denied while still alive.

He was later detained without a formal charge and only appeared once before a military court, where he was informed of accusations including attempted murder, drunkenness, and the use of vulgar language. The family says he was denied adequate medical care while in custody, leading to a rapid deterioration of his health. According to the family, a postmortem was conducted without any relatives present, raising further suspicion.

The report, which was later shared with them, indicated Obol died due to blood clots in the head and throat — injuries consistent with physical assault, they claim. Now, the family is demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, accountability for those involved, compensation, and the release of his service-related benefits to his surviving dependents. “Martine was loyal to his country.

He deserved better from the very institution he served,” said Francis Omony, another uncle. “We need answers, and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

When contacted, SFC spokesperson Major Jimmy Omara confirmed that a postmortem was conducted on March 31, 2025, and a report was produced. However, he declined to reveal the details, citing respect for the deceased’s privacy.

Omara acknowledged that Obol had faced charges of attempted murder, drunkenness, and scandalous behavior, and had appeared before a military court. He was expected to reappear in April 2025, but passed away before the next hearing. On the family’s claims of assault, Omara said: “I don’t have that information. Now that you have mentioned it, I will check. If the charges before the court martial are related to that incident, I’ll get the details. As of now, I have not confirmed any fight involving the deceased and his colleagues.”

He urged the family to raise their concerns through the appropriate administrative channels. Obol’s relatives, however, remain adamant. They continue to demand answers, justice, and accountability for what they believe was a preventable death caused by negligence and abuse within the military system.

URN