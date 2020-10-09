Falcao: ‘I’m a more complete player’

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia | XINHUA | Veteran striker Radamel Falcao said Thursday he still has plenty to offer Colombia’s national team as he prepares for his fourth World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 34-year-old said he is prepared to help either as a starter or off the bench when Los Cafeteros begin their quest for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by hosting Venezuela here on Friday.

“With the experience I have acquired, I feel like a more complete player who can contribute to the team in whichever situation,” he told a virtual press conference.

“When I started my career I didn’t imagine or dream of being part of a fourth qualifying tournament. For me it’s a source of pride. I’m enjoying it to the fullest, in the knowledge that my career is drawing closer to an end.”

Falcao, who is Colombia’s all-time leading scorer with 34 goals in 89 matches, has not represented his country since the penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the Copa America quarterfinals 15 months ago.

He has been in impressive form for Galatasaray over the past month, with three goals from the opening four rounds of the Turkish Super Lig.

“Since the end of last season I’ve been feeling more comfortable and scoring more goals,” Falcao said. “Hopefully I can carry that form with me to the national team. Our main objective is to qualify for the World Cup and I’m as motivated as ever to help the team achieve that.”

Colombia’s clash with Venezuela at Estadio Metropolitano will be followed by another qualifier against Chile in Santiago next Tuesday.

*********

XINHUA