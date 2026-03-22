Everton piles pain on Chelsea in Premier League

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Everton deepened Chelsea’s misery with a 3-0 win at home, moving up to eighth in the table, just two places and two points behind Liam Rosenior’s side.

Two goals from Norberto Beto and one from Iliman Ndiaye gave Everton consecutive home wins, while adding the pain to Chelsea, who have slumped after heavy defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and a home loss to Newcastle United.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck earned Brighton a 2-1 home win over Liverpool, denting the visitors’ hopes of a top-four finish.

Welbeck’s 11th and 12th Premier League goals of the season proved vital. He opened the scoring after 14 minutes, and although Milos Kerkez leveled on the half-hour after a poor defensive error from Lewis Dunk, Welbeck’s second after the break settled the game. Liverpool has now lost 10 of their 31 league matches this campaign.

Leeds United and Brentford ended Saturday with a 0-0 draw, with the hosts guilty of leaving their push for a winning goal too late as they seek to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley slipped closer to relegation after a 3-1 defeat away to Fulham. Zian Flemming put Burnley ahead, but Josh King and Harry Wilson turned the game around before Raul Jimenez’s stoppage-time penalty sealed the win.

On Friday night, Bournemouth twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Manchester United, with all of the goals coming in the second half, which also saw Harry Maguire sent off for a foul. ■