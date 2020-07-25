European union tourism retreat enters day two

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | European Union Ambassadors are meeting in Western Uganda to assess the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Uganda’s tourism sector.

Tourism is one of Uganda’s top foreign exchange-earners with annual receipts of USD 1.6 billion brought in by 1.8 million tourists according to the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). Out of the 1.8 million tourists, 1.3 million are foreigners while 500,000 are local tourists.

The Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Uganda, Ambassador Attilio Pacifici says that they are very keen to continue supporting the sector which is crucial to Uganda’s economy. For this reason, the team commissioned a 325 million Shillings rangers outpost to boost the fight against poaching at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Other key activities of the EU three-day retreat include visiting Mweya Safari Lodge where they will interact with different businessmen who have invested in the tourism sector, visit Kazinga Channel, Mountain of the Moon Hotel in Fort Portal and others. The retreat kicked off on Thursday and will end today, Saturday.

Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you pictures from some of the activities at the EU retreat.

*********

URN