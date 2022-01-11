EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies aged 65

Brussels, Belgium | Xinhua | European Parliament President David Sassoli died at 65 in Italy early Tuesday, his spokesperson has said.

Sassoli passed away at 1:15 a.m. (0015 GMT) at a hospital in the city of Aviano, Italy, spokesperson Roberto Cuillo tweeted.

On Monday, Cuillo said the well-known Italian politician had been hospitalized for more than two weeks due to a serious complication relating to immune system dysfunction.

Sassoli was elected president of the European Parliament in 2019 and his term of office would have expired in days.

