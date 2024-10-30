EU funded sh20 billion food production scheme for Karamoja launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A sh20 billion food security and production project for Karamoja to be funded by the European Union, has been launched today.

The three year project that aims to sustain food production on large scale in Karamoja sub-region, was launched by Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Under Secretary, Ronald Ssegawa Gyagenda, who represented MAAIF Permanent Secretary, Maj. Gen. David Kasura-Kyomukama.

The project focuses on addressing some of the barriers to improving food security and resilience of food production systems in Karamoja, where the population is already vulnerable to recurrent shocks resulting from combined pressures, including insecurity environmental degradation and climate change.

The project is being implemented in selected sub-counties and parishes across all the ninw districts of Karamoja sub-region: Abim, Amudat, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido, Moroto, Nabilatuk, Nakapiripiriti and Napak. It targets at least 16,000 households as direct beneficiaries and 80,000 people as indirect beneficiaries.

In Uganda, Karamoja is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate-related shocks and hazards which significantly contribute to persistent low levels of food and livestock production.

The 2023/24 crop production season yields were below average due to a series of prolonged dry spells which reduced availability of pastures for livestock and induced migration to the neighboring districts

In his official remarks, the Permanent Secretary said there is great need to fast track the implementation of this project since the country has lost a significant amount of time from planned 2023 to date.

“I implore all the various stake holders involved in the implementation of this project to put maximum attention and efforts in this project in order to benefit the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

The project titled “Improving food security and resilience of food production systems in Karamoja”, is funded by the European Union for a total budget of 5 million euros, which is about 20 billion Ugandan shillings.

Other development partners that graced the launch were: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), European Union (EU) represented by the European Commission and World Food Program (WFP).