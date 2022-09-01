Ethiopian Airlines’ revenue up 79 pct in 2021/2022 fiscal year

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | Ethiopia’s national flag air carrier Ethiopian Airlines earned 5 billion U.S. dollars in revenue during the last Ethiopian 2021/2022 fiscal year, which ended on July 7.

Ethiopian Airlines’ 2021/2022 fiscal year revenue showed an increase of 79 percent compared to the previous 2020/2021 fiscal year, state-affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported Wednesday.

Ethiopian Airlines earned the revenues through the transportation of 6.9 million passengers and 7,700 metric tons of cargo during the 2021/2022 fiscal year, while overcoming global challenges such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, high fuel prices and global economic instability, according to the FBC report.

Founded in 1946, Ethiopian Airlines is the largest African air carrier with more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian Airlines is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025, which aims to make it become the leading aviation group in Africa.